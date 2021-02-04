Coheed And Cambria Announces New Lineup For S.S. Neverender Cruise, Set To Include Performances By Touché Amoré, Ho99o9, Spiritbox And More

Home News Roy Lott February 4th, 2021 - 8:29 PM

Coheed and Cambria have announced the new and final lineup for their S.S. Neverender cruise set to sail October 25-29th from Miami, FL to Nassau, Bahamas. According to the PRP, the finalized lineup includes sets from Taking Back Sunday, Saves The Day, The Dear Hunter, Touché Amoré, Spiritbox, Cloud Nothings, Polyphia, Ho99o9, Thank You Scientist, Sheer Mag, Torche, Fire Deuce, Weerd Science, Three, Hail The Sun and Peelander-Z. Emo Nite and Chef Graham Elliot were also announced as special guests.

Cabins for the five-day festival excursion are sold-out but fans can join a waiting list that will also include a free beverage package for fans who sign up by March 31st on the festival’s website. . Festival curators and headliners Coheed and Cambria will perform two special sets that will include their greatest hits and deep cuts from their 9 album catalog. Cruise ship attendees will also get to interact with the band, including a live Q&A session.

Coheed and Cambria recently released a sequel to the Rick Springfield number one hit, “Jessie’s Girl,” from 1981. Appropriately titled “Jessie’s Girl 2,” the song is similar to the original with a Coheed and Cambria rock twist. It also features Springfield, giving the song more nostalgia.

Leading man Claudio Sanchez had contributed to the Two Minutes To Late Night’s quarantine covers series, covering Rush’s “Anthem,” from their album Fly By Night.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz