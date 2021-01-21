Pitchfork Music Festival Hoping To Be Scheduled For Fall 2021

Home News Roy Lott January 21st, 2021 - 5:13 PM

With 2021 giving some hope on live music returning, Pitchfork’s annual music festival is hopeful on its return this year. According to the Chicago Tribune, the music festival’s founding director Michael Reed applied for a permit for dates Sept. 10-12 2021 in Union Park. The application also mentions that Reed is expecting 200 performers and 19,000 daily attendees at the Near West Side park.

2020‘s edition of the festival was set to included performances from the Yeah Yeah Yeah’s, Run The Jewels, Angel Olsen and The National as well as celebrating its 15th year anniversary but was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While many music festivals are still up in the air to proceed, some have already been canceled and some are still going for it.

It was recently announced that Glastonbury will be canceled this year due to COVID 19, however, Stockholm’s edition of Lollapalooza announced their 2021 lineup late last year. The festival will take place July 4th weekend and will include performances from Post Malone, The Killers, Kendrick Lamar and Pearl Jam. San Francisco’s Outside Lands is still moving forward as well with performances from Tame Impala, Lizzo, The Strokes and Kehlani. Previously announced band the 1975 was set to perform but decided to cancel the remainder of their 2021 tour dates due to the pandemic. Electronic duo Rufus Du Sol will be taking their place.