Two Minutes to Late Night To Debut New Live Stream Series Greetings From Splitsville with Cave In and Every Time I Die Covering Each Other

The heavy metal oriented Two Minutes to Late Night have been hosting quarantine covers throughout the pandemic in 2020, but they’re switching things up in 2021 with a new live stream series. Called Greetings From Splitsville, this new series will be a ticketed stream, which starts at $5 with tickets available on Bandcamp.

The first episode in the stream series will feature the metalcore outfits Every Time I Die and Cave In, who will cover two songs from each other. All the proceeds from this stream will go toward the artists, who will reveal their covers during the stream premier. Ticketholders will also get acess to exclusive content and the possibility to buy special merchandise from this 24 hours stream, which includes mash-up T-shirts of the bands.

“Two Minutes to Late Night presents Splitsville: a new recurring live stream where we get two bands we love to cover a song from each other’s catalog,” Two Minutes to Late Night wrote on Bandcamp. “It’s a homage to the classic 7″ cover splits nerds have to own but with two kick-ass music videos to go along with it.”

Can In’s Stephen Brodsky has made frequent appearances on Two Minutes to Late Night’s quarantine covers, partaking on their takes of Rush, Fleetwood Mac and Type O Negative. His band Mutoid Man recently debuted a new song called “Bandages” for Bandcamp Friday.

Every Time I Die have also been busy as of late, hosting a 2020 telethon last month and debuting their first new songs in several years “A Colossal Wreck” and “Desperate Pleasures.”

