Touché Amoré Shares Artistic New Video For “Lament”

American post-hardcore rockband Touché Amoré released an artistic new video for their song “Lament” which comes from the album of the same name. The album was released on October 9, 2020 and the video was released on November 19, 2020.

The video starts off with 3 dimensional graphics of a body lying motionless. A pair of black arms slithers up the body and begins playing with it like clay followed by several pairs of black arms. One of these pairs of black arms grabs the face and throws it into the air which reveals a sea of black arms. The inside of the head is shown and a hand begins rubbing the inside of the head. The arms then throw the body into the air where it connects to the head still in mid air. The body then begins growing various plants and different colored arms all over and around it before being smashed by a wrecking ball. The plants and pieces begin traveling in opposite directions with the plants falling down a deep red hole and growing into a tree while at the end of the video the face is broken in many pieces but the pieces have fallen to make the face whole again.

The song itself is a straightforward song. It features guitar, bass, drums, synthesizers and vocals. A verse two pre choruses and two choruses make up the lyric section of the song. During the chorus section only synthesizers are heard but the whole band plays throughout the rest of the song.

Touche Amore released a song called “Deflector” which featured an unlikely collaboration with producer Ross Robinson. The band was founded in Los Angeles in 2007 and consists of singer Jeremy Bolm, guitarists Clayton Stevehs and Nick Steinhardt, bassist Tyler Kirby and drummer Elliot Babin.

photo credit: Owen Ela