SXSW Online Music Festival 2021 Announces First Round of Showcasing Artists Featuring A Place to Bury Strangers, Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears and Holy Fuck

Matt Matasci January 26th, 2021 - 9:00 AM

After SXSW Music Festival 2020 was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the music world has been left wondering what the next iteration of the festival will look like. Unfortunately the scourge of this pandemic hasn’t lifted and live music is easily almost a year away from happening in a mostly-traditional setting. As such, SXSW has announced their 2021 festival will be a digital one, a remote stream that will be available as a sequenced broadcast for ticketholders. Right now tickets are available for $249 on the SXSW website, they will rise to $399 in March.

The festival has announced an incredible first 100 artists for its initial grouping of showcasing artists. The most notable acts on this first announcement include Austin’s own Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, Anna B Savage from London who is releasing her debut album on City Slang in January, experimental rock band A Place to Bury Strangers from Brooklyn, Braids from Montreal, Antipop Consortium member Beans, Holy Fuck, recent Sacred Bones signee Indigo Sparke, Japanese punk band Otoboke Beaver, Wild Child co-founder Kelsey Wilson’s new solo project Sir Woman, dance-y post punk band Squid, Korean electronic group TENGGER, Sons of Kemet member Theon Cross, exciting new Sub Pop signees TV Priest and British rock group Walt Disco

Other notable artists added to this first round of showcasing artists include Alexander Biggs who is releasing his debut in February, Danish avante-garde musician Astrid Sonne, Irish post-punk band Autre Monde, Australian singer-songwriter Didirri, Korean skate-punks Drinking Boys and Girls Choir, British singer Ego Ella May, Mexican rock band El Shirota, eclectic Bristol-based rock band Family Jools, Chile-based Latin indie pop artist Francisco Valenzuela, Austin’s psychedelia-loving Golden Dawn Arkestra, ﻿Heavenly Recordings singer-songwriter Katy J Pearson, Mexican surf-bunks Los Blenders, multi-hyphenate musician Loshh who has an EP coming out in 2021, Colombian rapper Nanpa Básico, 20 year old London experimental pop musician Nayana Iz, Pottery drummer Paul Jacobs, Montreal trio Paupière, sister duo Purple Pilgrims, Latin pop sensation Samantha Sanchez, Korean surf-rock band Say Sue Me, eclectic Mexico City group Vaya Futuro and contemporary pop group Virginia Wing.

