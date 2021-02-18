Two Minutes to Late Night Launches TikTok Account with Mashup of Danzig and Ghostbusters Theme Song

Home News Tristan Kinnett February 18th, 2021 - 9:26 PM

Two Minutes to Late Night shared a mashup of the instrumental from the Ghostbusters theme song with the lyrics from Danzig’s “Am I Demon.” Asides from an introduction post, the mashup is the first upload on the heavy metal-themed late night show’s new TikTok account.

“Demon Busters,” as the caption names it, has Two Minutes to Late Night host Gwarsenio Hall singing “Am I Demon” in his best Glenn Danzig impression. After the chorus’ cry of “Am I demon/I need to know,” he throws in a couple of twists on the original Ghostbusters lyrics, switching “Who you gonna call?” with “When the dying calls” and “I ain’t afraid of no ghosts” with “I ain’t afraid of no God.”

Hall wears his signature Two Minutes to Late Night makeup and dances with a microphone in hand, gesturing along to the lyrics. “Hordes of faces, empty eyes/I see nothing new/Seasoned schemes of slimy curs/Offer up their flu,” the song begins. He does justice to the fun of Ray Parker Jr.’s “Ghostbusters” theme while sharing his appreciation for Danzig’s 1988 classic.

Two Minutes to Late Night likes to put out a lot of cover songs. For February’s Bandcamp Friday event, they released their 7th covers compilation, featuring versions of Elton John’s “Step into Christmas,” Anthrax’s “Caught in a Mosh,” Thin Lizzy’s “Emerald,” Samhain’s “Mother of Mercy” and their Brian Eno medley. They also recently recorded a cover of Annie Lennox’s “Walking on Broken Glass,” which didn’t make the Covers Vol. 7.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat