Vio-lence Announce Plans To Begin Recording New EP In January

Thrash metal band Vio-lence took to social media to announce that they will start recording new music on January 18. The new material will be recorded at Trident Studios in Pachecho, California and will be featured on their forthcoming EP. While the EP is currently without a title, it’s said that the owner of Trident Studios, Juan Urteaga, will help behind the boards.

Vio-lence posted a video to their IGTV on their Instagram account to make the announcement to fans. The light-hearted, fun video shows the band hanging out surrounded by instruments talking to their fans through the video. As time progresses, they eventually announce that they will begin recorded in January for the new release.

Phil Demmel of Vio-lence, and previously of Machine Head, was recently featured on Two Minutes to Late Night’s cover of Billy Idol’s “Rebel Yell.” Brandon Bruce of Havok, Ben Koller of Converge, Myke Terry of Volumes and Lee Now Ono of Potion joined Demmel for the cover.

Two Minutes to Late Night has been on a roll with releasing covers throughout the last year. Once COVID-19 hit, many musicians found themselves having to get creative to stay connected with fans. For some, collaborating with other artists and covering songs was an easy way to do that. Two Minutes to Late Night is a series that allows artists to do just that. More recently, Mark Holcomb of Periphery, Dave Davidson of Revocation, Erlend Hjelvik of Hjelvik, Aaron Patrick of All That Remains, Shawna Potter of War on Women, Dwid Hellion of Integrity, Daniel Wilding of Carcass and the show’s Gwarsenio collaborated on a cover of Anthrax’s “Caught in a Mosh.”

The Two Minutes to Late Night series has covered many songs by Rage Against The Machine, Type O Negative, Tom Petty, Soundgarden, White Zombie and many more.