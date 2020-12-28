Devin Townsend Posts Free Holiday Live Stream Concert and Says It Will Be Part of a New Box Set

Home News Aaron Grech December 28th, 2020 - 3:50 PM

Progressive metal performer Devin Townsend has released a rough video upload of his Christmas live stream on YouTube, which will be remastered for a box set next year. “Heres a rough upload, I will mix it better when we release it all in a box set next year… I hope you have a happy holiday =) Dev,” Townsend wrote for the video’s caption.

During the performance Townsend played material from a number of his projects, including Strapping Young Lad and the Devin Townsend Project. Each of these songs were performed acoustically, and were performed in a similar style to his intimate live shows.

It’s been a busy year for Townsend, who released a deluxe version of his latest studio album Empath earlier this year. He also released a live album from the Empath tour’s first leg called Order of Magnitude – Empath Live Volume 1, which came out back in October.

A number of musicians from this tour, including his Casualties of Cool bandmate Che Aimee Dorval recorded the “EQUINOX (demo),” which was part of his expansive Quarantine project. Dorval also performed on Townsend’s Quarantine cover of The Vengaboys “We Like to Party,” which also features Anneke Van Giersbergen. Townsend also teamed up with Megadeth’s Dave Ellefson and Jason Bieler for “Bring Out Your Dead” earlier this month.

Townsend also released three ambient guitar recordings, which were all around an hour in length. The performer currently has big plans for his upcoming studio album Puzzle, which will be accompanied by a graphic novel and film. He is also planning a two-disc 2022 effort.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat