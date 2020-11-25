Devin Townsend is Joined by Casualties of Cool Bandmate Che Aimee Dorval and Other Vol. 1 Touring Musicians on “EQUINOX (demo)” from Quarantine Project

Home News Aaron Grech November 25th, 2020 - 3:05 PM

Progressive metal performer Devin Townsend has teamed up with his live collaborators for a new demo release called “Equinox.” This cover features musicians who were part of his Volume 1 Empath tour such as Morgan Ågren on drums, Nathan Navarro on bass, Casualties of Cool bandmate Che Aimee Dorval on backing vocals and Diego Tejeda on additional keyboards Diego Tejeida. This tour was released as part of a live album this year.

“Equinox” is an ethereal blend of Townsend’s experimental metal, with plenty of ambient flourishes added to the instrumental across soothing vocal delivery. The track blends in powerful post-metal like riffs with refined electronics, juggling the worlds of electronica and prog metal into a style that’s uniquely Townsend.

“I wrote this one a few months ago, its a work in progress and this is a demo,” Townsend said regarding the song. “I may use it for an album at some point, but Its cathartic, this one… Hang in there folks…no shame in feeling what we feel.”

Casualties of Cool released their self-titled project in 2014, which was later re-released two years later. The re-released version of this record topped mxdwn’s best albums of 2016 list. Dorval teamed up with Townsend earlier this year for a cover of Strapping Young Lad’s “Almost Again,” which was originally part of the band’s 2006 studio album The New Black. She was also featured on Townsend’s cover of The Vengaboys classic “We Like to Party,” which also features Anneke Van Giersebergen.

Townsend has been busy this year and is planning a new Christmas live stream, which follows the release of his “Silent Night” cover from earlier this week. The performer has been busy for much of the year, as he is planning the release of a new studio album called Puzzle, which will be accompanied by a graphic novel and film. This new album follows his three ambient guitar recordings from earlier in the year.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat