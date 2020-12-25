Carly Rae Jepsen Argues With Her Family Over The Dinner Table In New Music Video For “It’s Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries”

Home News Maia Anderson December 25th, 2020 - 12:00 PM

Carly Rae Jepsen has released a music video for her new Christmas track “It’s Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries.” The synthy pop tune was co-written with Benjamin Romans, CJ Baran and James Flannigan and talks about the struggles of a family Christmas gathering.

In the song, Jepsen sings about her vegan boyfriend being served fish for dinner, her uncle starting fights by talking politics and her grandpa accidentally taking the edibles she meant to hide. It’s an upbeat, danceable pop tune reminiscent of her 2014 album Emotion.

The video starts with Jepsen, decked out with pink hair in a red and white Christmas dress, singing in a snowglobe held by Santa. Throughout the video, every member of the family cries to the camera as the night is progressively ruined. But, they “sing a little song to survive.”

In August, the Canadian pop star released a new song and music video for “My and the Boys in the Band,” which honors the fun times she’s had touring. In July, the Mad Cool Festival in Madrid Spain announced its 2021 lineup featuring Jepsen along with The Killers, Mumford & Sons, Deftones and many more.

Jepsen surprise released her latest album, Dedicated Side B, in May, an extension of her 2019 album Dedicated. Earlier this year in February, she released the song “Let’s Be Friends,” just in time for Valentine’s Day. In November, singer songwriter mxmtoon released a music video for her song “ok on your own” which features Jepsen.

Many artists have been releasing Christmas tracks this year, including rock band Anti-Flag, who released a new punk Christmas song called “The War On Christmas is Over (If You Buy It).” Charly Bliss and PUP collaborated for a holiday single called “It’s Christmas and I Fucking Miss You,” and alt-pop icon Lights shared a reimagined cover of “Deck the Halls.”

Featured image: Boston Lynn Schulz