Carly Rae Jepsen Surprise Releases New Album Dedicated Side B

Home News Drew Feinerman May 21st, 2020 - 3:08 PM

Canadian singer/songwriter and actress Carly Rae Jepsen has surprise released a new album, Dedicated Side B, an extension of her 2019 album Dedicated. This album marks Jepsen’s fifth studio album since the release of her first album, Tug of War, in 2008.

Jespen took to Twitter to make the announcement to her fans, writing “I hope it makes yah dance your pants off.” The singer went on to write, “I owe yah one…or like two albums turns out. ;)”

So, yes there have been whispers and I’m bad at keeping secrets. Side B for DEDICATED is out now babies. I hope it makes it yah dance your pants off! I owe yah one…or like two albums turns out. 😉 For the record, I love all of you. Carly Rae ♥️ https://t.co/WtVQRUvach pic.twitter.com/jV3Ow8OP5c — Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen) May 21, 2020

The release of Dedication Side B marks the second time Jepsen has released a Side B to one of her albums. A year after releasing her 2015 work Emotion, she released the nine-song EP Emotion: Side B. The singer is known for writing hundreds of songs throughout her recording process, and the Side B projects offer up a taste of the tunes that didn’t make the final cut.

Last year Jepsen commented on the release of Dedication and its original intent for the album to be disco oriented, commenting, I” had an album I named Disco Sweat that will probably never be released, and shouldn’t. I started off with a very strong intention to make an understated disco, living room dance party thing.” Jepsen continued, “But it was never that simple. I ended up getting out of a rut, and found some songs that were a little ’90s that I wanted to include, a little something that made more sense than this Disco Sweat, that will be buried in my backyard.”

Check out the track list for Dedicated Side B, as well as the lead single, “This Love Isn’t Crazy,” below:

Dedicated: Side B Tracklist

1. This Love Isn’t Crazy

2. Window

3. Felt This Way

4. Stay Away

5. This Is What They Say

6. Heartbeat

7. Summer Love

8. Fake Mona Lisa

9. Let’s Sort the Whole Thing Out

10. Comeback (featuring Bleachers)

11. Solo

12. Now I Don’t Hate California After All