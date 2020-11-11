mxmtoon Shares Saccharine-Sweet New Song “ok on your own” Featuring Carly Rae Jepsen

Home News Krista Marple November 11th, 2020 - 8:00 PM

Singer songwriter mxmtoon has released a music video for her track “ok on your own” which features Carly Rae Jepsen. The single was released in early September and was featured on her recent double LP dawn & dusk.

The softly sung, soulful pop track is accompanied by a simple yet creative video. mxmtoon, also known as Maia, is shown in an home surrounded by outline objects such as flowers, clouds, and bugs. She is eventually shown looking out of a large window at a drawn outline of the Moon with planets and stars surrounding it in the sky.

The premise of the song is finding comfort in a breakup. mxmtoon starts the track off by saying, “I had to go, I’m sorry/ I hope you’ll understand/ That even though it’s over/ You know it’s not the end/ I couldn’t be your half/ Just forming out a whole/ I can’t complete you, baby/ Find solace in your soul.”

The Oakland, California based singer chose to work with larger name female artists when creating her recent LP. Maia worked with Merrill Garbus from Tune-Yards to produce some songs that were featured on dawn & dusk, according to a press release.

mxmtoon was on the bill for the Outside Lands 2020 festival this year. While the festival was canceled this year due to COVID-19, fans were still able to see a virtual version of the festival in late August of this year. mxmtoon was put on the Saturday live set. She also performed in the digital Lollapalooza festival at the end of July. The virtual event featured mxmtoon on July 31.