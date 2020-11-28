Lights Shares An Electric Version Of Christmas Classic “Deck The Halls”

Home News Kyle Cravens November 28th, 2020 - 7:19 PM

‘Tis the season for a brand-new Christmas cover of “Deck the Halls” from alt-pop icon Lights. The reimagined Christmas classic is available now on all streaming platforms.

Lights does not forfeit any of her signature style for this reimagining. Her distinctly saccharine vocals are present served with a brooding tone. She made singing along to this classic even more of a challenge because of the extra juice inserting into the ascending “fa la la’s” during the songs core. An electric guitar sits bedrock on tis cover as well, which goes a long way in making it justifiably unique.

Appearing promptly right around the time of year when holiday music is inescapable on the radio, the tune might not actually fit snug next to traditional Christmas sing-a-longs. Lights commented on the track, stating, “This cover was originally for a Christmas movie soundtrack and they said it was too depressing and I said, ‘sounds about right.’ Happy 2020 Xmas!”

Last week, Lights teamed up with MYTH to premiere the DEAD END in Joshua Tree livestream. Check out our review of it here. The setlist of the stream featured songs solely from Lights new Dead End remix LP. Released this past August, it contains three original tracks and five remixes that completely reimagine fan favorites, including a new take on Lights’ platinum smash “Up We Go.”

photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi