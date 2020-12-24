Anti-Flag Shares Electrifying Christmas Anthem “The War On Christmas is Over (If You Buy It)”

Home News Roy Lott December 24th, 2020 - 10:31 AM

Rock band Anti-Flag has released a new punk Christmas anthem called “The War On Christmas is Over (If You Buy It).” The anti-Christmas rager is filled with heavy drums and guitar strings with the band expressing “So this year you’re dying

Merry Christmas, this means war.”

In a Facebook post, Chris Dos discusses the origin of the song “Wrote this song in 2014. Made a VERY shitty demo, shared it with my brothers in Anti-Flag and the response was crickets… which in our world means, NOPE.” He continues “Refreshed it. Rewrote it. Sent it around, and this version made the cut. [The band] recorded all their parts remotely, I did my best to mix and master at home, and 2 weeks later you now can listen to it EVERYWHERE.”

The track follows the band’s most recent release“A Dying Plea Vol. 2,” featuring Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello as a featured guest alongside alternative singer De-Wayne, Marcia Richards and rapper Jordan Montgomery. Its first volume “A Dying Plea Vol. 1” was released shortly before, also features Morello. Its accompanying visual shows depictions of social injustices including police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement. Proceeds from both volumes of “A Dying Plea” will benefit sisTers Pittsburgh, SARI, Justice LA Now and My Block, My City, My Hood Chicago.

The band also released their latest LP 20/20 Vision in Jnauary and will play the Red Bridge Festival June 4 and 5 2021 in Pont-Rouge, Quebec.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat