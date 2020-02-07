Carly Rae Jepson Is Ready To Phase You Out In New Song “Let’s Be Friends”

Home News Roy Lott February 7th, 2020 - 6:01 PM

Underrated pop star Carly Rae Jepsen has released a new post-bad date bop called “Let’s Be Friends” just in time for Valentine’s Day. The song follows her previously released “Want You In My Room” and was written by Jepsen, Christopher J Baran and Ben Romans, who both also produced the new track. “’Let’s Be Friends’ is about the little lie we all share to soften the blow of a breakup,” Jepsen stated in a press release. “This Valentine’s Day I’d prefer to just rip off the band aid. See you never!” Check it out below. No word yet if the track will be included on a new album.

She also announced a few new west coast tour dates starting this spring in between Coachella, where she is set to perform alongside headliners Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean. The dates include stops in Oakland, Seattle and Portland with tickets going on sale on Valentine’s Day, February 14th at 10 am PST. Fans can purchase tickets here. She is also is scheduled to play Governor’s Ball in New York this June along with Tame Impala, Vampire Weekend, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus and many more. Jepsen just started the European leg of her tour, which kicked off today in Manchester, UK. Other cities include London, Amsterdam, Berlin and Oslo. See her full itinerary below.

Carly Rae Jepsen 2020 Tour Dates:

02/07 – Manchester, UK – 02 Victoria Warehouse Manchester

02/08 – London, UK – 02 Academy Brixton

02/10 – Paris, FR – Le Trabendo

02/12 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso

02/13 – Brussels, BE – La Madeline

02/15 – Koln, GER – Essigfabrik

02/16 – Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan

02/18 – Munchen, GER – Technikum Munchen

02/19 – Berlin, GER – Columbia Theater

02/21 – Oslo, NOR – Sentrum Scene

04/11 – Indio, CA – Coachella

04/12 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

04/14 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

04/16 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

04/18 – Indio, CA – Coachella

06/06 – New York, NY – Governors Ball

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado