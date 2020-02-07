Carly Rae Jepson Is Ready To Phase You Out In New Song “Let’s Be Friends”

Underrated pop star Carly Rae Jepsen has released a new post-bad date bop called “Let’s Be Friends” just in time for Valentine’s Day. The song follows her previously released “Want You In My Room” and was written by Jepsen, Christopher J Baran and Ben Romans, who both also produced the new track. “’Let’s Be Friends’ is about the little lie we all share to soften the blow of a breakup,” Jepsen stated in a press release. “This Valentine’s Day I’d prefer to just rip off the band aid. See you never!” Check it out below. No word yet if the track will be included on a new album.
She also announced a few new west coast tour dates starting this spring in between Coachella, where she is set to perform alongside headliners Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean. The dates include stops in Oakland, Seattle and Portland with tickets going on sale on Valentine’s Day, February 14th at 10 am PST. Fans can purchase tickets here. She is also is scheduled to play Governor’s Ball in New York this June along with Tame Impala, Vampire Weekend, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus and many more. Jepsen just started the European leg of her tour, which kicked off today in Manchester, UK. Other cities include London, Amsterdam, Berlin and Oslo. See her full itinerary below.
Carly Rae Jepsen 2020 Tour Dates:
02/07 – Manchester, UK – 02 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
02/08 – London, UK – 02 Academy Brixton
02/10 – Paris, FR – Le Trabendo
02/12 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso
02/13 – Brussels, BE – La Madeline
02/15 – Koln, GER – Essigfabrik
02/16 – Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan
02/18 – Munchen, GER – Technikum Munchen
02/19 – Berlin, GER – Columbia Theater
02/21 – Oslo, NOR – Sentrum Scene
04/11 – Indio, CA – Coachella
04/12 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
04/14 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre
04/16 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
04/18 – Indio, CA – Coachella
06/06 – New York, NY – Governors Ball
Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado