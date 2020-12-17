Charly Bliss And PUP Get Into The Holiday Spirit With “It’s Christmas and I Fucking Miss You”

Home News Ariel King December 17th, 2020 - 6:00 AM

Charly Bliss has teamed up with PUP for a new holiday single “It’s Christmas and I Fucking Miss You.” The song had first premiered during Charly Bliss’ live stream event, It’s A Blissful Life, that had occurred last week.

“Our managers have been trying to get us to write a Christmas song for years and we’ve never followed through, but we decided that enlisting our friends in PUP would at least make it fun” Charly Bliss front woman, Eva Hendricks, said in a press statement. “We never imagined we’d be so proud and absolutely thrilled as we are by the results. We tried to write a song that reflects the absolute insanity of this year and the fact that everyone in the world is stuck missing someone this holiday season and probably feeling a similar combination of emo, angsty and vulnerable!!!!”

The single features Hendricks’ upbeat vocals over enthusiastic drums and catchy guitar riffs. The lyrics focus on a lonely Christmas, with Charly Bliss and PUP commenting on the pandemic and stressful year. The accompanying music video features socially distanced footage of Charly Bliss and PUP recording the song while Hendricks sings the lyrics in her bathroom, using a hair brush as a microphone. They sing of disliking the holidays while missing their significant other.

“I was so excited when Charly Bliss asked me to write a Christmas song with them,” PUP said in a press statement. “I don’t know if I’d be able to write a Christmas song under normal circumstances, but since Christmas is shit this year, seemed like it was right in my wheelhouse! Plus Charly Bliss are an amazing band and amazing people, so it was a no-brainer. If we’re judging it alongside other Christmas songs, I think we smashed it.”

Charly Bliss hosted a holiday live stream last weekend titled It’s a Blissful Life, with each member performing over Zoom. In addition to premiering their new song, the band played several Christmas-themed tunes. In July, the band helped raise money for music news site Stereogum, contributing to the site’s benefit compilation alongside Speedy Ortiz, Thou and more. Charly Bliss released their 5-song Supermoon EP in October, 2019.