Grimes Changes the Artwork for Most Recent Album Miss Anthropocene

Grimes has changed the artwork from her latest studio album Miss Anthropocene on all streaming platforms. According to a statement posted on her Instagram, this artwork was designed by Rupid Leejm and was originally intended to be the album cover, but was reportedly unpopular with fans. The original artwork was created by GMUNK and Ryder Ripps, who Grimes shouted out in the same post. The change in cover was purely a personal preference.

“This was the original Miss Anthropocene album cover which I commissioned from one of my *favourite* artists (Rupid Leejm),” Grimee explained in an April Instagram post featuring the artwork. “I polled a bunch of ppl and everyone said not to use it (??) but I wish I trusted my gut. I fucking LOVE this painting.”

It’s been a busy year for Grimes, as she was prominently featured on the Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack alongside the likes of HEALTH, A$AP Rocky and Metz. She also surprise released a DM mix album as her in-game fictional character Lizzy Wizzy earlier this month.

The artist also released a number of tracks earlier this year such as “Delete Forever,” an acoustic song in memory of the late Lil Peep, “Idoru” and “You’ll miss me when i’m not around.” She also made an “AI Lullaby” alongside the Endel software and app, which combined her music with personalized sounds created by an algorithm.

Grimes has also had a very prominent public life this year, as her child with entrepreneur Elon Musk was born. The music producer i_o, who Grimes collaborated with on “Violence” passed away earlier this year as well.

