Grimes Goes Acoustic On New Song Written After Death of Lil Peep “Delete Forever”

Experimental pop artist Grimes has debuted a surprisingly not so experimental track with her latest release “Delete Forever,” which was written after the death of prominent SoundCloud rapper Lil Peep. The performer also recently discussed this new track during a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1.

“Delete Forever” predominantly features an acoustic guitar, which drives a majority of the song alongside Grime’s heartfelt, yet somber vocal delivery. Some elements of folk and country are also present on the track, alongside a typical pop bass and beat, with jangly guitars and violins, which give the track a more down to earth tone.

“I guess this song is kind of- I guess it’s kind of about the opioid epidemic and that kinda thing ’cause uh, I’ve had like, quite a few friends actually like, pass away in particular one friend when I was like 18 passed away, from complications related to opioid addiction,” Grimes said in a press statement.”It’s just like, you know, artists keep dying and stuff so, I wrote this song on the night Lil Peep died or whatever ’cause I just got super- super triggered by that.”

This song release comes at a unique moment for Grimes, who recently teased that she was pregnant on social media. The performer eventually pushed this news further and created a Twitter profile for the unborn child and a new AI program called WarNymph. In typical Grimes fashion, the WarNymph Twitter shared a strange video, which discussed the apocalypse.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela