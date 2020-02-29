Grimes Releases Otherworldly New Video for “Idoru”

Home News Roy Lott February 29th, 2020 - 11:06 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Grimes has released a new vivid music video for her song “Idoru” from her recently released album, Miss Anthropocene. ‘Two versions of the music video were released, one that is ‘Slightly Longer’ and ‘Slightly Shorter,’ which takes its’ title from the second book in fellow Vancouverite William Gibson’s Bridge Trilogy, featuring the protagonist of post-apocalyptic JRPG NieR: Automata. Both videos also contain clips from the ’90s anime Revolutionary GirlUtena. “Idoru” follows the previously released singles “So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth,” “Violence,” and “My Name Is Dark.” Miss Anthropocene follows her high fidelity ranked album Art Angels released in 2015.

The singer recently released an acoustic song called “Delete Forever” shortly before she released Miss Anthropocene. The track was written after learning about the death of SoundCloud rapper Lil Peep. In an interview with Zane Lowe, she discussed the influence of the new track, stating “I guess this song is kind of- I guess it’s kind of about the opioid epidemic and that kinda thing ’cause uh, I’ve had like, quite a few friends actually like, pass away in particular one friend when I was like 18 passed away, from complications related to opioid addiction.” She continues ”It’s just like, you know, artists keep dying and stuff so, I wrote this song on the night Lil Peep died or whatever ’cause I just got super- super triggered by that.”

