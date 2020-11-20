Refused Share New Song “Black Dog” as Cyberpunk 2077 In-Game Band Samurai

Home News Roy Lott November 20th, 2020 - 9:21 AM

Hardcore punk band Refused has released their latest song “Black Dog” which will be a part of the video game CyberPunk 2077 where the band voices and plays as the band Samurai. As Samurai, Refused released a new song called “Chippin’ In” earlier this year as well as “A Like Supreme” and “The Ballad of Buck Rivers.”

A two-volume soundtrack will be released for the game and will feature Ratboy, Shygirl, the Armed, HEALTH, Let’s Eat Grandma’s Rosa Walton and Nina Kraviz with all of them being given an in-universe name. Grimes is going by Lizzy Wizzy and the duo of SOPHIE and Shygirl appearing as Clockwork Venus. Run The Jewels will also be a part of the record with their track, “No Save Point,” and will be going under the name Yankee and The Brave. Volume 1 will be released December 11 with Volume 2 being released December 18

The game is also a sequel to the original tabletop game called Cyberpunk 2020 and takes place 57 years later from the original. It is slated for a December 10 release.

The new song follows the band’s recently released song “Malfire,” along with its accompanying video. “Malfire” will be featured on the band’s newly released EP Malignant Fire. This single follows the release of “Born On The Outs,” released earlier this year. Frontman Dennis Lyxzén’s also recently collaborateded with Slaves on Dope, Bill Kelliher of Mastodon, Richard Patrick of Filter, Walter Schreifels of Quicksand, Daryl McDaniels of Run-D.M.C. for a cover of Faith No More’s “We Care A Lot” and also teamed up with Brian Baker of Minor Threat to form the punk supergroup Fake Names.