Kid Cudi Teams Up With Phoebe Bridgers On Heartfelt New Song “Lovin’ Me”

Maia Anderson December 12th, 2020 - 5:18 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Kid Cudi’s new album, Man on the Moon III: The Chosen, features a heartfelt duet with Phoebe Bridgers called “Lovin’ Me.” The album dropped Dec. 10 and also features collabs with the late Pop Smoke, Skepta and Trippie Redd.

“Lovin’ Me” starts with echoey, ethereal chords with Cudi vocalising over them. It picks up the pace slightly as the drum track comes in and Cudi begins singing the first verse, with lines such as “At times I really didn’t show / What was wrong with me, wrong with me / I told myself I cannot grow / Without lovin’ me, lovin’ me.”

Brigders takes over for the second verse, singing low, sultry vocals. The pair sing the next chorus together, while the background vocals swell. They vocalize together during the outro before the song fades on Bridgers’ voice. The song’s lyrics suggest it is about realizing you can’t grow as a person until you love yourself and asking God for guidance.

Man on the Moon III comes 10 years after Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager. Since the first two albums in the trilogy, Cudi has released four other studio albums, Indicud, Satellite Flight: The Journey to the Mother Moon, Speedin’ Bullet 2 Heaven and Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’.

Cudi has had an active year, coming together with Eminem in July to release “The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady,” a politically potent song speaking about officials in leadership roles and the current state of society. On the track, Eminem raps about police brutality and those who refuse to wear masks in public.

Before that in June, Cudi and Kanye West teased an animated series they’re set to star in called “Kids See Ghosts,” which is the title of their 2018 album. In April, Cudi released his first solo track since 2016, called “Leader of the Delinquents.”

Earlier this month, it was announced that Bridgers will take part in a virtual version of Cyndi Lauper’s annual Home for the Holidays concert, which will be broadcast free via Youtube on Dec. 13. Bridgers is up for several Grammy’s for this year’s awards show, including Best New Artist, Best Rock Performance for “Kyoto,” Best Rock Song for “Kyoto” and Best Alternative Music Album for Punisher.

Punisher was released in June, and last month the singer-songwriter released a new EP, Copycat Killer, featuring reworked songs from the album.

Featured image: Brett Padelford