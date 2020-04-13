Kid Cudi Releases First New Solo Song Since 2016 with “Leader of the Delinquents”

Home News Aaron Grech April 13th, 2020 - 10:37 PM

Rapper Kid Cudi has released his first new solo track since 2016 titled “Leader of the Deliquents,” which will be featured on his upcoming studio album Entergalactic. This upcoming project will serve as the soundtrack for the upcoming Netflix series of the same name, which features Kid Cudi as its executive producer, writer and star.

“Leader of the Deliquents” features an atmospheric instrumental with string samples and keyboard lines giving the track a more alternative hip hop feel similar to Kid Cudi’s early work. The track also shows Cudi’s development as a lyricist, with more intricate flows and rhymes, with his trademark introspection.

“Entergalactic will be something you’ve never experienced. I promise it’ll be a fun ride. Lot of good friends involved. Great songs too! The cast is coming together,” Cudi tweeted last summer. “I know a year from now seems like forever but itll be here before u know it!”

Kid Cudi teamed up with his frequent collaborator Kanye West as Kids See Ghosts, who released their debut album back in 2015. The two teamed up on stage at last year’s Coachella, during Kid Cudi’s set, where they performed “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1,” “Ghost Town,” and “Freeee (Ghost Town, Pt. 2).”

The performer first came to prominence with the release of his debut mixtape A Kid Named Cudi, which contained his first hit single “Day N Nite.” The mixtape eventually caught the attention of Kanye West, who would go on to produce Kid Cudi’s debut studio album Man on the Moon: The End of Day.

