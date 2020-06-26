Kanye West and Kid Cudi Release Kids See Ghosts Animated Show Preview

Home News Bryan Boggiano June 26th, 2020 - 7:29 PM

Kid Cudi and Kanye West teased an animated series that both are set to star in. The CGI-animated teaser, which corresponds to the pair’s 2018 album, Kids See Ghosts, was directed by Takashi Murakami.

William J. Sullivan and Kid Cudi, real name Scott Mescudi, provide sound design.

KIDS SEE GHOSTS ANIMATED SHOW TEASER!! DIRECTED BY TAKASHI MURAKAMI

KANYE BEAR VOICED BY KANYE WEST

KID FOX VOICED BY SCOTT MESCUDI

SOUND DESIGN BY WILLIAM J. SULLIVAN AND SCOTT MESCUDI COMING SOONhttps://t.co/pbrK1tBYIm pic.twitter.com/oYhCaLjqgB — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) June 26, 2020

The video stars Kanye Bear, voiced by West, who appeared on the cover art of his early albums College Dropout, Late Registration and Graduation. Mescudi voices Kid Fox. Both of them are sucked into another dimension in the dream-like video, only to be saved by Kanye Bear’s Yeezy’s sneakers before arriving at the base of a Gothic castle. The track “4th Dimension,” a track featuring Louis Prima from the pair’s 2018 album, plays in the background.

No other information about the project has been announced.

For West, the new series comes as the rapper announced a new 10-year partnership with GAP.

West and Mescudi teamed up for Kids See Ghosts under the same stage name in June 2018. West joined Mescudi at Coachella in 2019 to perform singles from their joint project.

Photo Credit: April Seise