Kid Cudi Announces New Album Man on the Moon III: The Chosen Featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Pop Smoke and Skepta for December 2020 Release

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

This Friday, December 11, rapper Kid Cudi is releasing an album called Man on the Moon III: The Chosen featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Pop Smoke, Skepta and Trippie Redd. It will be the third in a popular series of Man on the Moon albums, ten years after the second, Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager and his 2009 debut Man on the Moon: The End of Day.

No songs have been released yet, but music videos for “She Knows This” and “Heaven On Earth” are promised to be shared soon. In lieu of a lead single, a 20 second trailer announced the record, which mixes shots of Cudi smoking and drinking alone in a house up in the hills with the lights and sound of sirens and a luxury car speeding around a corner. A brief instrumental snippet of music starts to play over the reveal of the album title and release date at the end.

Since the first two albums in the trilogy, Cudi has released four other studio albums, Indicud, Satellite Flight: The Journey to the Mother Moon, Speedin’ Bullet 2 Heaven and Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’. He also released a collaboration with Kanye West under the name Kids See Ghosts in 2018.

In 2019, he announced he’d be releasing the score for a Netflix series starring himself called Entergalactic, but all of that is still in the works. In April, he shared his first new solo song since 2016, “Leader of the Delinquents.” He also put out collaborations with Eminem and Travis Scott, “The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady” and “The Scotts,” respectively.

Man on the Moon III: The Chosen Track List:

1. Beautiful Trip

2. Tequila Shots

3. Another Day

4. She Knows This

5. Dive

6. Damaged

7. Heaven On Earth

8. Show Out (Feat. Pop Smoke and Skepta)

9. Solo Dolo, Pt. III

10. Sad People

11. Elsie’s Baby Boy (flashback)

12. Sept. 16

13. The Void

14. Lovin’ Me (Feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

15. The Pale Moonlight

16. Rockstar Knights (Feat. Trippie Redd)

17. 4 Da Kidz

18. Lord I Know

