Eminem and Kid Cudi Take on Superhero Perosonas on New Song “The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady”

Eminem and Kid Cudi release a new single together, this being the first project the two have ever collaborated on.

Eminem and Cudi have come together to create a politically potent song speaking about the officials in roles of leadership and the current state of society. Eminem raps about police brutality and those who have made the choice to not wear a mask out in public. The cleverness of the lyrics matched with the relevancy behind the song creates a modern day rap symphony that speaks to these hard times that the human race is currently withstanding.

In the lyric video Eminem and Cudi are drawn as superheroes, which is what some would say the world might need at this moment when it comes to the injustices towards the black community and the global pandemic.

The music behind the lyrics was kept very minimal and possibly intentional to keep the lyrics of the song the main focus. Lyrically the song is very politically charged speaking about our current circumstances.

Eminem’s verbal accuracy and articulation of fast paced rap is displayed extremely well in this song that is meant to express specific messages to its audience.

The song originally starts out about the individual artists and their own personal growth, but then morphs into the discussion about the Black Lives Matter movement and the Coronavirus.

Eminem’s verse is especially powerful with his mention of George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer earlier this year, and Ahmed Arbery who was killed while on a jog by white civilians.

Photo Credit: April Siese