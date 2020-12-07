Cyndi Lauper Announces Virtual Home For The Holidays Featuring Billie Eilish, Henry Rollins, Phoebe Bridgers and More

Home News Aaron Grech December 7th, 2020 - 2:42 PM

Pop artist Cyndi Lauper has announced a virtual version of her annual Home for The Holidays concert, which will be broadcast for free via YouTube on December 13 at 5:00 p.m. PST. This event will include some high-profile guests such as Billie Eilish, Henry Rollins, Phoebe Bridgers, Dolly Parton, Jason Isbell, Boy George, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, LL Cool J and Meg Myers. Check out a trailer and the stream once it goes live below.

The event is in support of Lauper’s charity True Colors United, which addresses the issue of youth homelessness in the United States. Founded in 2008, True Colors has a special to focus on LGBT youth, who make up 40 percent of the homeless youth population in the United States.

Lauper has been a long time ally of the LGBTQ community and appeared at the Stonewall Gives Back! live stream in April in support of the LGBTQ nightlife. The Home for The Holidays benefit has been held every year since 2011, with past guests including Lou Reed, P!nk, Josh Groban, 50 Cent, Sharon Osbourne, Jason Mraz, Boy George, Ledisi, Nelly Furtado, Sarah McLachlan, Whoopi Goldberg.

Rollins was given a new long-form radio program called The Cool Quarantine back in April, which features personal stories, deep cuts and rarities. It’s been a big year for Eilish, who was nominated for a Grammy thanks to her song “everything i wanted.” Bridgers was also tapped for several Grammy nominations including Best New Artist and Best Alternative Music Album for her work on this year’s Punisher.