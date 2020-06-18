Phoebe Bridgers Releases Punisher a Day Early

Home News Drew Feinerman June 18th, 2020 - 12:08 PM

Los Angeles based indie rock singer/songwriter and musician Phoebe Bridgers has officially released her new album Punisher a day in advance. Bridgers took to Twitter to make the announcement, stating that she refuses to wait for things to go back to normal because she doesn’t “think they should.” She also added “abolish the police” to the post.

I’m not pushing the record until things go back to “normal” because I don’t think they should. Here it is a little early. Abolish the police. Hope you like it.https://t.co/vmwERN0SOm — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) June 18, 2020

Bridgers also included a list of various non-profits and organizations, such as Movements For Black Lives the Youth Justice Coalition, that listeners are encouraged to donate to before listening to the album. Other organizations listed include LACAN, the Stop LAPD Spying Coalition, the Jessie Justice Group, the Downtown Women’s Center, and the Trevor Project.

Punisher is Bridgers’ second studio album, following her debut project Stranger in the Alps which was released in 2017. The album received strong critical reception and was warmly welcomed among fans as well. Bridgers also released a collaborative album with Bright Eyes’ Conor Oberst, Better Oblivion Community Center, last year.

Bridgers has remained quite active throughout the quarantine, releasing the singles “Garden Song,” “Kyoto” and “I See You” leading up to the release of Punisher. The artist also hosted an intimate live stream concert as the first segment in a series of many to come, as well as performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Bridgers was also set to perform at Mo Pop music festival in Detroit before the coronavirus pandemic ultimately halted the live music world.