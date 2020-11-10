Phoebe Bridgers Announces Copycat Killer EP with Reworked Versions of Songs from Punisher

Home News Aaron Grech November 10th, 2020 - 2:12 PM

Singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers had a busy year with the release of her studio album Punisher, but this isn’t slowing her down at all as she is already planning a new EP release. This Copycat Killer EP will feature reworked versions of songs from Punisher and will be released on November 20 via Dead Oceans.

The reworked songs include “Kyoto,” “Savior Complex,” “Chinese Satellite” and the title-track, which have been reworked alongside acclaimed arranger and string player Rob Moose. Moose has worked with a number of notable artists including Bon Iver, Paul Simon, Alabama Shakes, John Legend, Taylor Swift, The Killers, Kesha, Moses Sumney, FKA Twigs, Haim and Regina Spektor.

Punisher kept Bridgers busy for a majority of the year, as she rolled out music videos for the aforementioned “Kyoto,” “I Know The End,” “Garden Song” and “I See You.” She released the album a day early due to the Black Lives Matter protests and expressed solidarity with the movement.

“Overall, Punisher shows and reaffirms how talented Bridgers is. The lyrics are deep hitting; the music is masterfully arranged. The album has a hold on the audience from the first to the very last not,” mxdwn reviewer Alison Aber explained.

Birdgers has been busy outside of recording music as well, earlier this year she launched the new label Saddest Factory, which was made in partnership with Dead Oceans. She also performed multiple covers this year, taking on Goo Goo Dolls “Iris,” Bright Eyes’ “First Day of My Life,” Gillian Welch’s “Everything Is Free,” alongside Courtney Barnett and Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees” with Arlo Park.

Copycat Killer EP track list

1. Kyoto

2. Savior Complex

3. Chinese Satellite

4. Punisher