Greg Puciato Debuts New Video for Non-Album Track “Absence as a Presence” and Will Premiere Three More New Songs During Fuck Content Live Stream

Greg Puciato of Killer Be Killed, The Black Queen and previously of The Dillinger Escape Plan, has released a new song, “Absence as a Presence,” along with a music video for the track. The song was released as part of his Dec. 11 livestream event, Fuck Content.

“Absence as a Presence,” released via Revolver, is one of four songs Puciato debuted exclusively for the livestream event. It is a slower-tempo song but lacks nothing in intensity as Puciato switches quickly and seamlessly between smooth, melodic singing and hardcore screaming. He sings lines such as “False ground swaying beneath me / Another day I wake up just to breathe / I’m absent.” The accompanying video is a simple, black and white video of Puciato and his fellow musicians performing the track in a studio.

The idea for the Fuck Content livestream event came about during a conversation between Puciato and Jesse Draxler, his Federal Prisoner label partner, about the “idea of ‘content,” how dumb and revolting the idea of, and emphasis on, ‘content’ is overall, and how the opposite of content is substance,” Puciato said in a press release. “We were both ranting about it and at one point I said, ‘fuck content,’ and that was the spark we needed to build up the fire to start putting this together.”

The event was a ten-song set in which Puciato debuted four new studio songs. Fans will be able to purchase a Blu-ray version of the event.

“’Fuck Content’ is just another creative release, but in a different medium, marrying visual art, audio, live performance, studio footage….a lot of different elements together,” Puciato said.

He said he wanted to make a modern equivalent of a VHS release that would have come out decades ago, “but with a more arthouse sensibility.”

Puciato recently discussed his former band, The Dillinger Escape Plan, saying he “wouldn’t even say Dillinger was a ‘real band,’” because of the way the group recorded music. He criticized the group’s use of hired session musicians throughout their career.

His current band, Killer Be Killed, released their sophomore album, Reluctant Hero, Nov. 20. They’ve released a number of singles this year, including “Dream Gone Bad,” “Inner Calm For Outer Storms” and “From A Crowded Wound.” Puciato has also collaborated with Draxler on “Everyone Dies and Nothing Goes On” and appeared in the short horror film Metavision.

Puciato released his debut album, Child Soldier: Creator of God Oct. 9. It was released three weeks early due to an unauthorized album leak.

