Amanda Palmer, Death Valley Girls, Jim James, Sadie Dupuis, Tom Morello and More to Perform A Song Apiece for Save the Senate Festival to Benefit Democrats in Georgia Senate Runoffs

December 1st, 2020

A long list of artists including Death Valley Girls, Amanda Palmer of The Dresden Dolls, Jim James of My Morning Jacket, Sadie Dupuis of Speedy Ortiz and Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine are performing one song each during the Save the Senate live stream festival on December 18. The festival aims to raise support for Democrats Raphael Warnock and John Ossoff in the Georgia Senate runoffs.

Tickets are available at noonchorus.com for $15. The stream will also take place there starting at 6 p.m. ET. All proceeds go to fairfight.com, an organization that works to make elections fair, fighting poor election management and systematic voter suppression.

Georgia Senate runoffs will take place January 5 and the deadline for Georgians to register to vote in the election is on December 7. If both democratic candidates win seats, the senate will become controlled by the Democratic Party. With Joe Biden in office, a blue senate would be able to pass more bills.

Asides from the musicians listed in the title, other performers announced so far include Ani DiFranco, A.O. Gerber, Annie Hart of Au Revoir Simone, Bedouine, Ben Lee, Buzzy Tunes, Chris Cohen, Courtney Marie Andrew, Erin Rae, Faye Webster, Johanna Samuels, Jensen McRae, Julianna Barwick & Mary Lattimore, Jolie Holland, Hiss Golden Messenger, KERA, Kimya Dawson, Liz Vice, Lonnie Holley, Madison Cunningham, Money Mark, Monica Martin, Mountain Man, Muzz, Ohmme, Okkervil River, Olivia Kaplan, Pete & the Quitters, Resistance Revival Chorus, Rufus Wainwright, Starcrawler, Tyler Lyle of The Midnight, The Watkins Family Hour and William Tyler.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat