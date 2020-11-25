David Lynch Announces Meditate America Live Stream Benefit Featuring Angelique Kidjo, Jim James, Elvis Costello and More

Home News Aaron Grech November 25th, 2020 - 8:38 PM

Movie director, composer and artist David Lynch has announced a new live stream called Meditate America, which will take place on December 3 at 7 p.m. ET. This event is set to feature appearances from Elvis Costello, Angélique Kidjo, Graham Nash, Katy Perry, Jim James, Sting and Kesha. This event will be free, with tickets available here.

Lynch has been an advocate for transcendental meditation since his introduction into the practice in 1973, which led him to eventually found the David Lynch Foundation to bring transcendental meditation to schools in 2005. This organization was originally founded in response to concerns over school violence and increasing stress and problems for students, but has since grown to assist “at-risk populations” including U.S. veterans and war refugees suffering from PTSD.

The eclectic personality also held the Festival of Disruption in New York City and Los Angeles, which featured a mix of movie screenings, art exhibits and music performances with a special emphasis on transcendental meditation. This event featured performances from the likes of Richard Reed Perry, TOKiMONSTA, Dylan Carlson, Mercury Rev, DJ Qbert, Mike Patton and RZA.

Costello released a new record called Hey Clockface earlier this month, which was supported by the singles “Newspaper Plane,” “Hey Clockface/How Can You Face Me?,” “Hetty O’Hara Confidential,” and “No Flag.” The legendary performer also released 50 songs for 50 days leading up to the U.S. election.

Kesha teamed up with Black Lips for the song “They’re A Person of The World,” which was released for Record Store Day and teamed up with Wrabel for “since i was young.” Katy Perry debuted her latest record Smile earlier this year.