Ani DiFranco Announces New Album Revolutionary Love for January 2021 Release and Shares Title Track

Krista Marple November 18th, 2020 - 7:47 PM

Singer songwriter Ani DiFranco has announced the release date for her 22nd album Revolutionary Love, which is set to be released on January 29 of next year. The album is going to be released under her label Righteous Babe Records. Along with the announcement of the upcoming album release date, DiFranco also released the title track from the album.

DiFranco has used this upcoming album, as well as previous releases, to carry a larger message. More specifically, Revolutionary Love focuses on DiFranco’s personal life as well as the current situations that have brought the world to the current divisions it is facing.

“It’s about carrying the energy of love and compassion into the center of our social movements and making it the driving force. It’s about finding it within ourselves to stay curious about our opponents instead of shutting down,” said DiFranco according to a press release.

“Revolutionary Love” is alongside “Do or Die” and “Contagious” as the only singles that have been released that are to be featured on the upcoming album. “Revolutionary Love” is a soulful, full-bodied track that perfectly encompasses the passion DiFranco was striving to achieve with the theme for the album.

“I will see no stranger/ Only parts of myself I don’t know yet/ I’ll see right through evil/ To a wound, too scared to show/ I have the power to stay open/ I have the power to be/ The one I’ve been waiting for/ The one who sets me free.” DiFranco really hones in on the progression of her personal life in these lyrics. She acknowledges that she has the strength she needs to become the person she wants to be and shows that she wants to make the effort to become that person.

Earlier this year, DiFranco announced Winter 2020 tour dates with Jesca Hoop. The tour began in Breckenridge, CO in early February and lasted through the month with the last date occurring on February 23 in Bend, OR. The tour luckily just missed cancellation that many other artists have seen this year due to coronavirus.

Tracklist:

1. Revolutionary Love

2. Bad Dream

3. Chloroform

4. Contagious

5. Do Or Die

6. Station Identification

7. Shrinking Violet

8. Metropolis

9. Simultaneously

10. Confluence

11. Crocus

Photo Credit: Alexander Cabrera