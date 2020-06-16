Ben Lee and Sarah Silverman, Sad13, Tanya Donnelly, Jeff Rosenstock and More Contribute to Saving for a Custom Van Tribute to Adam Schlesinger

Fountains of Wayne frontman Adam Schlesinger was well regarded for both his work within the outfit and his film work during the 1990s. His early death at the age of 52, caused by complications from COVID-19, left a void for many in the entertainment industry and has led to numerous tributes.
Multiple artists from across the industry will be hosting yet another tribute for the late Schlesinger, in the form of a compilation album titled Saving for a Custom Van. This 31 song album has been co-curated and co-released by Father/Daughter Records and Wax Nine, the label run by Speedy Ortiz’s Sadie Dupuis (known under her solo moniker Sad13), on Bandcamp, with 100 percent of its proceeds going toward MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund. The album is out now and available for purchase here. The project’s title refers to lyrics from a Fountain’s of Wayne song “Utopia Parkway.”
Many of these songs are covers of Fountains of Wayne classics as Letters to Cleo’s Kay Hanley debuts her version of “Radiation Vibe,” Sad13 covers “A Fine Day for a Parade,” Motion City Soundtrack takes on “Dip in the Ocean,” Nada Surf covers “Sick Day,” while Ali Koehler tackles “Hackensack.” Hanley’s ethereal and nostalgic take on “Radiation Vibe” can be found below, as it channels the power pop energy of the band.
Songs by Ivy are also covered as Belly members Tanya Donelly and Gail Greenwood tackle “Undertow,” Ted Leo covers “Everyday” and HUNNY debuts their version of “Tess Don’t Tell.” Lee teamed up with comedian Sarah Silverman for a folk inspired take of Schlesinger’s “Way Back Into Love.”
Sad13 will also make an appearance on an upcoming Alzheimer’s benefit compilation. Lee released Quarter Century Classix last year, while Jeff Rosenstock surprise released No Dream. Donelly teamed up with The Parkington Sisters for “Automatic” back in May.
Saving for a Custom Van track list
1. Apex Manor – Utopia Parkway
2. Tanya Donelly and Gail Greenwood – Undertow
3. Jeff Rosenstock – Please Don’t Rock Me Tonight
4. Kay Hanley – Radiation Vibe
5. Ben Lee and Sarah Silverman – Way Back Into Love
6. Remember Sports – Just the Girl
7. Rachel Bloom – Stacy’s Mom
8. Christian Lee Hutson – Red Dragon Tattoo
9. Sad13 – A Fine Day For a Parade
10. Jack Dolgen – What’ll It Be
11. Motion City Soundtrack – A Dip in the Ocean
12. Field Mouse – Valley Winter Song
13. Cheekface – That Thing You Do
14. Lucy Stone – I’ve Got a Flair
15. Nada Surf – Sick Day
16. Jody Porter – Four in the Morning
17. Suzy Shinn and Charlie Brand – All Kinds of Time
18. Ted Leo – Everyday
19. Potty Mouth – I’ve Got A Feeling
20. Cocktails – Sink to the Bottom
21. Bree McKenna – Our Twisted Fate
22. Ethan Eubanks – Troubled Times
23. Ali Koehler – Hackensack
24. Charly Bliss – Pretend to Be Nice
25. Julian Velard and Alex Dezen – Michael and Heather at the Baggage Claim
26. HUNNY – Tess Don’t Tell
27. Mikey Erg – Hey Julie
28. Off Book and the Family Band – Come On
29. Prince Daddy & The Hyena and Just Friends – Mexican Wine
30. Lisa Prank – Little Red Light
31. Joshua Stoddard – Survival Car