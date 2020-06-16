Ben Lee and Sarah Silverman, Sad13, Tanya Donnelly, Jeff Rosenstock and More Contribute to Saving for a Custom Van Tribute to Adam Schlesinger

Home News Aaron Grech June 16th, 2020 - 4:01 PM

Fountains of Wayne frontman Adam Schlesinger was well regarded for both his work within the outfit and his film work during the 1990s. His early death at the age of 52, caused by complications from COVID-19, left a void for many in the entertainment industry and has led to numerous tributes.

Multiple artists from across the industry will be hosting yet another tribute for the late Schlesinger, in the form of a compilation album titled Saving for a Custom Van. This 31 song album has been co-curated and co-released by Father/Daughter Records and Wax Nine, the label run by Speedy Ortiz’s Sadie Dupuis (known under her solo moniker Sad13), on Bandcamp, with 100 percent of its proceeds going toward MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund. The album is out now and available for purchase here. The project’s title refers to lyrics from a Fountain’s of Wayne song “Utopia Parkway.”

Many of these songs are covers of Fountains of Wayne classics as Letters to Cleo’s Kay Hanley debuts her version of “Radiation Vibe,” Sad13 covers “A Fine Day for a Parade,” Motion City Soundtrack takes on “Dip in the Ocean,” Nada Surf covers “Sick Day,” while Ali Koehler tackles “Hackensack.” Hanley’s ethereal and nostalgic take on “Radiation Vibe” can be found below, as it channels the power pop energy of the band.

<a href="http://fatherdaughterrecords.bandcamp.com/album/saving-for-a-custom-van">Saving for a Custom Van by Kay Hanley</a>

Songs by Ivy are also covered as Belly members Tanya Donelly and Gail Greenwood tackle “Undertow,” Ted Leo covers “Everyday” and HUNNY debuts their version of “Tess Don’t Tell.” Lee teamed up with comedian Sarah Silverman for a folk inspired take of Schlesinger’s “Way Back Into Love.”

Sad13 will also make an appearance on an upcoming Alzheimer’s benefit compilation. Lee released Quarter Century Classix last year, while Jeff Rosenstock surprise released No Dream. Donelly teamed up with The Parkington Sisters for “Automatic” back in May.

Saving for a Custom Van track list

1. Apex Manor – Utopia Parkway

2. Tanya Donelly and Gail Greenwood – Undertow

3. Jeff Rosenstock – Please Don’t Rock Me Tonight

4. Kay Hanley – Radiation Vibe

5. Ben Lee and Sarah Silverman – Way Back Into Love

6. Remember Sports – Just the Girl

7. Rachel Bloom – Stacy’s Mom

8. Christian Lee Hutson – Red Dragon Tattoo

9. Sad13 – A Fine Day For a Parade

10. Jack Dolgen – What’ll It Be

11. Motion City Soundtrack – A Dip in the Ocean

12. Field Mouse – Valley Winter Song

13. Cheekface – That Thing You Do

14. Lucy Stone – I’ve Got a Flair

15. Nada Surf – Sick Day

16. Jody Porter – Four in the Morning

17. Suzy Shinn and Charlie Brand – All Kinds of Time

18. Ted Leo – Everyday

19. Potty Mouth – I’ve Got A Feeling

20. Cocktails – Sink to the Bottom

21. Bree McKenna – Our Twisted Fate

22. Ethan Eubanks – Troubled Times

23. Ali Koehler – Hackensack

24. Charly Bliss – Pretend to Be Nice

25. Julian Velard and Alex Dezen – Michael and Heather at the Baggage Claim

26. HUNNY – Tess Don’t Tell

27. Mikey Erg – Hey Julie

28. Off Book and the Family Band – Come On

29. Prince Daddy & The Hyena and Just Friends – Mexican Wine

30. Lisa Prank – Little Red Light

31. Joshua Stoddard – Survival Car