Julianna Barwick Announces New Album Healing Is A Miracle Featuring Jonsi, Nosaj Thing and Mary Lattimore for July 2020 Release

Home News Aaron Grech May 20th, 2020 - 10:43 PM

Avant garde electronic musician Julianna Barwick has announced a new album titled Healing Is A Miracle, which is set to be released on July 10 via Ninja Tune. The performer has also released a new music video and single titled “Inspirit,” which is directed by Marty Tzonev.

“Inspirit” is shot from an aerial perspective, showing the lush and rural landscape of a coastal town, and the body of water surrounding it. These visuals complement the ambient tone of the tack, filled with soothing vocal overlays across an open atmosphere, before the electronic bass kicks in midway altering the tracks emotional touch.

This latest album will feature the likes of Jónsi, the lead vocalist for Sigur Rós, Nosaj Thing and Mary Lattimore across its brief eight song tracklist. This latest project was recorded in Barwick’s new home of Los Angeles, after leaving her previous home of 16 years New York.

“It had been so long since I had done that,” the artist recalled in a press release. “Making something for myself, just for the love of it… it was emotional, because I was recording music that was just from the heart, that wasn’t for an ‘assignment’ or project… it brought me to tears a little.”

Barwick’s most recent studio album Will came out in 2016 via Dead Oceans. This album served as a departure from the more delicate and supernatural orchestral inspired sounds of her previous works, with a sound filled with more isolated, yet spacious tones.

Healing Is A Miracle

1. Inspirit

2. Oh, Memory ft. Mary Lattimore

3. Healing Is A Miracle

4. In Light ft. Jónsi

5. Safe

6. Flowers

7. Wishing Well

8. Nod ft. Nosaj Thing