Anti-Flag Calls For Social Change In New Single “A Dying Plea Vol. 2” Featuring De’Wayne, Marcia Richards, Jordan Montgomery And Tom Morello

Anti Flag (with bassist Chris Barker) performing the last set of the day on Friday.

The American punk rockers Anti-Flag are following up “A Dying Plea Vol. 1” with the aptly named “A Dying Plea Vol. 2,” and its out now with a brand-new music video. Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello is back as a featured guest on this new volume, alongside exciting new collaborators like alternative singer De-Wayne, indie songsmith Marcia Richards and rapper Jordan Montgomery.

It all comes together, and everyone involved gets a turn, on this new two song collection and on the new video. The new video is washed in a black and white filter and contains punctual imagery and graphics that are from historical moments of injustice that mirror issues Anti-Flag wants to raise into question today. This is extremely evident in the way the lyrics are presented on the track, as they are projected front and center in bold font, so that their message rings out in the viewers eyes and ears equally. The song itself is just as boisterous and prominent. There is bold shouted wordplay and distinctive cascading rap flows from the featured guests.

Chris Barker, the bass player of Anti-Flag, would rather be called Chris #2 when he is in the same place as the rest of his political-punk bandmates. In an earnest op-ed, featured exclusively with Alternative Press, he shared, “In times of social change, in the optimism of protest and the inspiration of direct action, Anti-Flag has always looked to work. To find ways to best provide commentary but to also creatively contribute to the tireless and arduous work of social justice. The pandemic has made that process increasingly more difficult and has had us seeking to find what the best use of our band is, of our platform and our art.”

All proceeds from both versions of “A Dying Plea” will benefit sisTers Pittsburgh, SARI, Justice LA Now and My Block, My City, My Hood Chicago.

Both volumes of “A Dying Plea” are available to stream today, Fans can also pre-order a limited edition 7” through A-F Records Store here. Be sure to check out our review of Anti-Flag newest full-length album, 20/20 Vision. Also, do not forget Morello dropped a new EP this month, Comandante.

photo credit: Raymond Flotat