Sadie Dupuis of Speedy Ortiz and Sad13 Covers Phantom Planet’s Iconic The OC’s Theme Song “California”

Home News Adam Benavides August 10th, 2020 - 6:38 PM

Massachusetts-native and Speedy Ortiz front woman Sadie Dupuis has released a brief but charming cover of “California,” the iconic theme song to the hit early-2000s show, The OC. The musician has been sharing her journey of watching the show to followers of her Twitter account and tweeted a treatment of the song with her signature stylish vocals with the caption, “why not.”

why not pic.twitter.com/E3iNYsHvcc — speedy ortiz ÷ haunted painting 9.25.2020 (@sad13) August 9, 2020

It seems Dupuis has a knack for theme songs as last year she also offered a cover of the theme song for the cult classic TV show Veronica Mars starring Kristen Bell. Dupuis formed the indie rock band Speedy Ortiz in 2011 and to date the group has released three EPs and three full-length studio albums on the Carpark and Exploding in Sound record labels.

Most recently, the singer has been prepping a new solo album under the name Sad13, which will be released next month. The new album, called Haunted Painting, will come four years after her solo debut effort, Slugger. The singer has also released three singles ahead of her upcoming sophomore album called “Ghost (Of A Good Time), “WTD?” and “Oops…!”

The OC was a network TV smash hit for FOX during its four-season run from 2003 to 2007. Dealing with teenage and family drama in Orange County, California, the show’s soundtrack became a cornerstone of its production with Phantom Planet’s song, “California” leading the way as the theme. The song was originally released as a single for the band’s second studio album The Guest in 2002. In addition to serving as the theme song for The OC, “California” also appeared on soundtracks for the television series Fastlane and The Simpsons as well as the 2002 Jack Black and Colin Hanks film, Orange County.

Largely due to the attention the song received from The OC, “California” became a huge commercial success for Phantom Planet both domestically and internationally, earning a Gold Certification from the RIAA in the U.S. while becoming a top 10 hit in Austria, Italy, the UK and Ireland.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat