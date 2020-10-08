Tory Lanez Charged with Felony Weapons and Assault Charges Following Alleged Shooting of Megan Thee Stallion

Home News Ariel King October 8th, 2020 - 4:14 PM

Tory Lanez is facing felony weapons and assault charges after allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot last July. According to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office, Lanez has been charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. Lanez’s arraignment is on October 13, and he could face up to 22 years and 8 months in prison.

The charge comes after Megan Thee Stallion said she had been shot in her feet during the early morning of July 12. Lanez had been arrested following the shooting, and was released on a $35,000 bail shortly after his arrest. Megan Thee Stallion had to undergo surgery to remove the bullet fragments from the shooting.

Megan Thee Stallion did not come forward with her allegation that Lanez had been the shooter until August, during an Instagram Live video, where she stated that Lanez had allegedly shot her as she was leaving his car following an argument. Megan Thee Stallion then addressed the shooting during a freestyle, commenting on her recovery from the ordeal and how she managed to bounce back.

Lanez responded to Megan Thee Stallion’s allegations with a concept album titled DAYSTAR, which saw Lanez discussing what his friendship with Megan Thee Stallion had been like prior to the alleged shooting, and the fallout from the allegations. Lanez had been dropped from appearing on several albums, including JoJo’s Good To Know and the deluxe version of Kehlani’s It Was Good Until It Wasn’t. Daystar also saw Lanez claiming he was innocent and had been framed. Megan Thee Stallion responded to Lanez’s album by utilizing her recent Saturday Night Live appearance to demand the protection of black women, with Megan Thee Stallion also highlighting the lack of criminal charges brought against the police officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz