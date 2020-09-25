Tory Lanez Just Released a An Entire Concept Album Called DAYSTAR That Argues He Was Framed for Allegedly Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Home News Ariel King September 25th, 2020 - 7:12 PM

Tory Lanez has released DAYSTAR, a new album which addresses the alleged shooting which allegedly involved Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion. The album follows the events that occurred after Megan Thee Stallion had been shot in the foot on July 12. Lanez had been arrested following the incident, and had been charged with concealing a firearm in a vehicle.

In August, Megan Thee Stallion made the allegation that Lanez had allegedly shot her as she exited his vehicle during an argument with multiple people in the car. Megan Thee Stallion released a freestyle last month where she discussed rebounding from the shooting. Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Shemeul Shau Peterson, discusses the allegations and his version of events throughout DAYSTAR.

Beginning with clips of various outlets discussing the shooting, the album starts with “Money Over Fallouts.” Lanez then chimes in with lines saying people would rather see him in jail, and argues that he had lost out on buying a new house for his family due to the allegations that had been made against him since the alleged shooting.

Songs such as “Friends Become Strangers,” “Sorry But I Had To…,” and “Queen and Slim,” directly address Megan Thee Stallion, with “Friends Become Strangers” including the lines, “But does itching when we both reveal that both our mothers died? And we still dealing’ with some pain and need someone to entertain.” Lanez urges Megan Thee Stallion to speak with him in “Queen and Slim” with the verse, Our mothers would tell us to do the right thing, and it’s friendship. In “Sorry But I Had To…,” Lanez says to Megan Thee Stallion, “If you got shot from behind, how can you identify me?”

Lanez mentions R&B singer Kehlani in “Money Over Fallouts” and “Bittersweet,” with “Bittersweet” focusing on Kehlani’s actions following the allegations against Lanez. Lanez was originally supposed to appear on the deluxe feature of Kehlani’s album, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, however the R&B singer removed Lanez’s feature following when the allegations first surfaced. “I held your newborn in my arms, tell me how we aren’t cool/Instead you went to Twitter Shade Room to discuss your views/You was the quickest one to take me off records and set the mood,” Lanez raps. “Bittersweet” also sees Lanez referencing when Jojo had taken him off of his album following the allegations.

DAYSTAR also explores the backlash Lanez has faced since the allegations first surfaced, with Lanez rapping how he’s lost money and opportunities in “Money Over Fallouts” and “Bittersweet,” how he’s lost friendships and relationships in “A Woman” and “Friends Become Strangers” and cancel culture in the song “What’s Kulture ??” In the song “The Most High” Lanez claims that he is innocent, and had not been the one to shoot Megan Thee Stallion.

DAYSTAR album tracklist:

1. “Money Over Fallouts”

2. “A Woman”

3. “Friends Become Strangers”

4. “Sorry But I Had To…” (feat. Yoko Gold)

5. “A Poem From Me 2 You”

6. “The Most High”

7. “Look How GOD Works”

8. “Queen And Slim”

9. “What’s Kulture ??”

10. “Solar Drive @ Night”

11. “Life” (feat. Yoko Gold)

12. “Bittersweet”

13. “Things I Should Of Said”

14. “Just Got It Done”

15. “Care For You”

16. “In The Air”