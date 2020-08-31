Megan Thee Stallion Addresses July Shooting In New Freestyle

Home News Tristan Kinnett August 31st, 2020 - 6:06 PM

Megan Thee Stallion mentioned how she’s rebounded from getting shot in a new freestyle, according to NME. She posted it to Instagram on August 30 with the caption, “Going through beats and I just had to do a Lil quick freestyle 😛 @liljumadedabeat send me another pack.”

For context, the rapper responded to a rumor mid-July that she’d been seen with her hands behind her back after a reported shooting to say that she hadn’t been arrested and alleged that she’d received multiple gunshot wounds as the result of a crime that was done to her intentionally.

Recently, she updated her statement to claim that rapper Tory Lanez allegedly shot her as she was leaving his car after a heated argument. She ranted about not wanting to bring it to the internet but feeling she had to set the record straight.

Billboard and Los Angeles Times reported that Stallion was considering filing charges against Lanez. That same week, Billboard saw her on top of the Hot 100 with Cardi B on their collaboration, “WAP.” The hit single remains No. 1 on the charts over two weeks later.

Yesterday’s freestyle brought the shooting allegations up again. She opened it with “Tic tac toe, I X this bitch / If a hit dog holler, I address that shit,” before launching into some bars on her way to the key lines, “Got shot two times and I ate that shit / Bounced right back with a Revlon deal.”

In the Revlon deal she referenced, Stallion was named Global Brand Ambassador for Revlon, the popular cosmetics company. She also bounced back to the stage with a virtual concert on August 29, where she notably made a political statement referencing the Black Lives Matters protests, asking “Why Is It So Hard Being Black in America?” after a list of Black Americans killed or injured due to alleged police brutality.

She continued her rebound with the “Best Hip Hop” win for her song “Savage” at the VMAs yesterday. This is her second VMA win after “Hot Girl Summer” won the “Power Anthem” category in 2019.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Shulz