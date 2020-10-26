Mike Patton Says New Tomahawk Album is Done and New Dead Cross Is In Progress

Home News Aaron Grech October 26th, 2020 - 6:01 PM

Mike Patton has been busy at work with Mr. Bungle for most of this year, as Faith No More remains sidelined from live touring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Bungle isn’t the only project that has been keeping him busy however, During an interview with Consequence of Sound Patton revealed that the new Tomahawk record is finished, while Dead Cross are currently working on a new project.

Patton first revealed that Tomahawk were working on their first new album in seven years back in February. This supergroup contains fellow Mr. Bungle member and bassist Trevor Dunn, Battles’ drummer John Stanier and The Jesus Lizard guitarist Duane Denison.

Dead Cross, which also features guitarist Michael Crain of Kill The Capulets, bassist Justin Pearson and fellow Mr. Bungle member, Slayer co-founder and drummer Dave Lombardo, released a Black Flag cover in June. Lombardo stated back in January that the group have already recorded the guitar, bass and drums for the record.

As of now, Patton’s primary focus has been on his Mr. Bungle work, with the group set to host a live stream event this Halloween, October 31. Their re-recording of The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo will be released on October 30.

When asked by Consequence of Sound whether the group would record new material, Patton stated: “You’re getting ahead of the skis there! I don’t know. Look, it could be fun. So I would never say no, but I kinda doubt it. It’s just really like a moment in time and we’re documenting a sound that we had that really most people don’t understand. It illustrates basically where we came from, and I don’t know if we could do that twice.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat