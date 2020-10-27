Damon Albarn Suggests Sequel to Plastic Beach Could Be In the Works

Home News Aaron Grech October 27th, 2020 - 7:45 PM

Damon Albarn was hard at work this year hammering out the videos and tracks for his latest studio album Song Machine, which came out on October 23. The performer has now revealed that the band are currently working on a film, which will be paired with the group’s second Song Machine season and hinted at a sequel to 2010’s Plastic Beach.

“Well, we are supposed to be making a film while we’re doing season two,” Albarn explained. “We signed contracts, we’ve begun scripts and stuff.”

Albarn brought up the idea of revisiting the environmental themes present on Plastic Beach, stating he wished for society to move passed the Plastic Beach it finds itself in. “I’d like to just have an album called Clean Beach, but at the moment it’s still ‘Plastic Beach.’ So Plastic Beach 2 is a nice idea for me creatively but it’s also really depressing… but it’s necessary,” he explained.

According to Consequence of Sound, Gorillaz first attempted to pursue a film project in 2003, but reportedly dropped out after the studio wanted a child-friendly tone. In 2017 they announced work on a ten-episode TV show, which Albarn still plans on working on. “We will do it, we are doing it. I see a lot of people doing animated videos these days but I don’t think they really touch the quality of ours,” he explained.

The group have been hard at work with Song Machine, releasing the singles “Chalk Tablet Towers” featuring St. Vincent, “Strange Timez” featuring Robert Smith, “Pac-Man” featuring Schoolboy Q, “Friday 13th” featuring Octavian, “Aries” featuring Peter Hook and Georgia, “Désolé” featuring Diawara and “Momentary Bliss” featuring slowthai and Slaves. They have also announced a radio show and a live stream to take place in London this December.

Plastic Beach was named mxdwn’s best album of the 2010s.