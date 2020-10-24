Fiona Apple Covers George And Ira Gershwin’s “Bidin’ My Time” In New Voting PSA

Home News Ariel King October 24th, 2020 - 7:28 PM

Fiona Apple shared a cover of George and Ira Gershwin’s classic “Bidin’ My Time.” The singer sits alone in her room, covering the classic as she holds up her “I Voted” sticker and alludes to her presidential pick, Joe Biden.

The cover features Apple’s lilting vocals, her voice isolated from any instruments as she sits in her bedroom and sings. When she reaches the chorus and says, “I’m bidin’ my time,” Apple lifts up her “I Voted” sticker to her eye, hinting that Biden is her selection in the upcoming election. Early voting is currently available in all 50 states, with Election Day occurring this upcoming November 3.

Apple is only the most recent of artists to support Biden during this upcoming election. The Beastie Boys allowed Biden to use their song “Sabatoge” in a recent ad campaign, a first for the group. However, the ad was eventually taken down due to alleged threats to the owner of The Blind Pig music venue. John Legend, Pink and Cher were just a few artists to applaud Biden for picking Kamala Harris as his running mate. Rufus Wainwright, Sheryl Crowe, Kurt Vile, Colin Meloy, Moon Taxi, Kesha and many more have also given performances in support of Biden’s campaign. The Biden campaign will also be hosting a weekly concert series titled Team Joe.

During a show with The New Yorker earlier this month, Apple performed songs from her most recent album, Fetch the Bolt Cutters, for the first time. She also appeared on Bob Dylan’s newest album, Rough And Rowdy Ways. Apple also wrote music for the new Apple TV show, Central Park. Her cover in support of Biden has not been the first time that Apple displayed her political activism, as she protested the murder of George Floyd back in June, marching in Santa Monica and chanting “Black Lives Matter.” During the protest, Apple carried a sign saying, “Don’t be white chauvinists, arrest the other three,” in reference to the cop who held his knee on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes, and the other three police officers who stood without intervening as it happened.

