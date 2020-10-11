Fiona Apple Performs Fetch The Bolt Cutters Songs Live for the First Time

Home News Krista Marple October 11th, 2020 - 6:44 PM

Fiona Apple, American singer-songwriter and poet, performed tracks from her 5th studio album Fetch the Bolt Cutters last night on The New Yorker’s virtual event, The New Yorker Festival. According to Pitchfork, the album was released in April of this year but this was the first time Apple had performed any tracks off of it. “I Want You to Love Me,” “Shameika,” and the title track off of Fetch the Bolt Cutters were the songs that she performed last night during the event.

Along with the live performance, Fiona Apple’s part of the festival included a discussion with Emily Nussbaum, a Pulitzer Prize winner, staff writer for The New Yorker and author of “I Like to Watch: Arguing My Way Through the TV Revolution.”

This was the first year The New Yorker has held this virtual festival. It was located in New York City and took place on October 5-11. Purchasing a ticket gives the ticket holder access to a mixture of conversations, experiences and performances. Tickets are still able to be purchased until October 13 and range anywhere from $0-$52. V.I.P. passes, which gives the viewer access to the entire festival, as well as individual event tickets are available for purchase.

Along with Apple, appearances from people like Chris Rock, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Steve Martin, Jerry Seinfield, and more were included in the event. There is a wide variety of content with each person involved in the event. More information on the event can be found here.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat