Fiona Apple, Halsey, J. Cole and Other Musicians Join Protests Following George Floyd’s Death

Several prominent artists including indie singer-songwriter Fiona Apple, alternative pop artist Halsey and rapper J. Cole have joined in on the mass protests happening in 17 cities across the country, following the death of George Floyd. Fired Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was caught on camera pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck, moments before he passed away due to “asphyxiation from sustained pressure,” according to an independent autopsy made by Floyd’s family.
J. Cole has been relatively quiet on social media, however the prolific rapper was recently spotted at protests in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Halsey stated that she was hit by rubber bullets during a story on her Instagram.
Fiona Apple uploaded a video of herself protesting in Santa Monica against police brutality and systemic racism. She marched with a sign that stated Cops: Don’t be white chauvinists, arrest the other three. This video was uploaded onto several platforms, including YouTube and Instagram.
Lil Yachty uploaded a video of himself protesting on Instagram, while rapper and former television entertainer Nick Canon uploaded a spoken work poem dedicated to Floyd and other victims of police brutality on the site. That post was later followed by an Instagram photo showing him in the middle of a protest.
I am no different from the next man. Every voice matters and must be heard.
I Can’t Breathe… Again! Gaht Damn!! I can’t breathe! Our voices have been quarantined Covid 19-60s to 1619. Jamestown choked me, sold me, shackles hold me tightly, by my neck and I can’t breathe… Again. 2020 ain’t no fucking vision , on your Tell-Lie-Vision, of why I’m living as a prejudged Villain! CNN , FOX news commentating and debating, while I can’t fucking breathe… Again!!! How many times I gotta say this! I’m Taking the gloves off Beacuse Racism is the main deadliness that’s contagious! I just got diagnosed and received a degree in criminology but fuck your education. I don’t want to learn shit from a nation that’s racist. Definition of Policing. Overseeing property, I can’t understand how the white man never understood how to handle the Hue man properly. The honorable Elijah Muhammad and the Noble Drew Ali spoke Constantly, consciously and cautiously about this ungodly prophecy and you still worried about your profits see! Amazon Deliveries, Hand outs! Hands up don’t shoot, but now you’re knees on my neck stopping me, from occupying oxygen that God obviously brought for me, for I am his offspring, his true seed, muthafucka get off of me!!! Please!! I cant breathe!!! Please somebody call the police on the police!! Cuz I can’t breathe ….Again! And Everything Hurts! Your words! Your knees! Your nerve! Your white wife who had the nerve, to say she was frightened by black life, while my face is on the fucking curb! I ain’t scared of no fucking virus, this mask is for a riot. I can’t breathe, and the media telling me to keep quiet. Suffocating me into silence!! The devils greatest trick, convincing the world that we were the ones who were violent. Naw they the ones deficient, insufficient comprehension of their barbaric existence. Y’all worried about this pandemic when our grandparents still trying to recover from when you gave them Syphilis! Because in our blood, We scared of the white cells. Attacking our immunity. The system. Defective. Infected. So Who has the disease you or me? Because I’m at a dis ease, dis advantage, dismantled, disability, of your white ..#ICANTBREATHE #AGAIN #GEORGEFLOYD #JUSTICEFORFLOYD #NCREDIBLE #THEICANTBREATHEACT ✊🏿
Tinashe uploaded a picture of herself with a Black Matter Sign, while she was shown disrupting traffic on a highway. Meanwhile, the rapper known as Chika was eventually taken into custody for “failure to disperse,” and claimed that the protests in Los Angeles were relatively peaceful until police officers showed up.
So I was dEtAiNeD for “failure to disperse”….. hmmm. What the fuck does this look like?
Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat