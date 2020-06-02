Fiona Apple, Halsey, J. Cole and Other Musicians Join Protests Following George Floyd’s Death

Home News Aaron Grech June 2nd, 2020 - 12:17 AM

Several prominent artists including indie singer-songwriter Fiona Apple, alternative pop artist Halsey and rapper J. Cole have joined in on the mass protests happening in 17 cities across the country, following the death of George Floyd. Fired Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was caught on camera pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck, moments before he passed away due to “asphyxiation from sustained pressure,” according to an independent autopsy made by Floyd’s family.

J. Cole has been relatively quiet on social media, however the prolific rapper was recently spotted at protests in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Halsey stated that she was hit by rubber bullets during a story on her Instagram.

Fiona Apple uploaded a video of herself protesting in Santa Monica against police brutality and systemic racism. She marched with a sign that stated Cops: Don’t be white chauvinists, arrest the other three. This video was uploaded onto several platforms, including YouTube and Instagram.

Lil Yachty uploaded a video of himself protesting on Instagram, while rapper and former television entertainer Nick Canon uploaded a spoken work poem dedicated to Floyd and other victims of police brutality on the site. That post was later followed by an Instagram photo showing him in the middle of a protest.

Tinashe uploaded a picture of herself with a Black Matter Sign, while she was shown disrupting traffic on a highway. Meanwhile, the rapper known as Chika was eventually taken into custody for “failure to disperse,” and claimed that the protests in Los Angeles were relatively peaceful until police officers showed up.

