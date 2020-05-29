Fiona Apple Announces That She is Writing New Music for Apple TV Show Central Park

Home News Jesse Raymer May 29th, 2020 - 8:26 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Singer-songwriter, pianist and poet Fiona Apple has announced that she is writing new music for the Apple TV Show Central Park. The show was created by Loren Bouchard, who also created the hit animated series Bob’s Burgers. Central Park is an animated comedy-musical series that began streaming on Apple TV today, May 29.

Along with Apple, other musicians such as Sara Bareilles, Cyndi Lauper and Aimee Mann are also featured songwriters on the show. Apple wrote the track “New York Doesn’t Like Your Face,” which is supposed to air on the tenth episode. Central Park features three to six original songs each episode.



Apple’s debut album, Tidal, was released back on July 23, 1996, to widespread critical acclaim. With this record, Apple cemented herself as an iconic singer-songwriter and a ’90s music juggernaut. Known for her expressive vocals and punchy lyrics, Apple has received a Grammy Award for her debut album and seven nominations.

Apple has had an exciting last few months, releasing her fifth studio album Fetch the Bolt Cutters back in April to critical acclaim. Additionally, back in December, Apple collaborated with indie folk singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers and The National’s Matt Berninger and released a cover of “7 O’Clock News/Silent Night.” Apple also worked with actor Jeff Goldblum, singer Sharon Van Etten and Anna Calvi for Goldblum’s second record I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This back in September.

You can stream Central Park here.

