Biden For President Announces Kurt Vile, Colin Meloy, Moon Taxi And More For Weekly Team Joe Sings Benefit Concert

October 24th, 2020

As we near the finish line in the 2020 presidential race, Biden for President has announced the lineup for the next installment in the Team Joe Sings benefit concert series. This gargantuan event welcomes multiple newcomers; it includes, Sylvan Esso, Colin Meloy of The Decembrists, Kurt Vile, The War and Treaty, Tune-Yards, Amanda Palmer, Overcoats, Moon Taxi, Anthony McGill, Ranky Tanky, Adeline Bottler, Lulu Simon, Audrey Kelly and Zeke Thomas.

Each act performs to support presidential candidate Joe Biden and his vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris. This coming Thursday, at 8 PM EST, the artists will release their respective virtual performances via individual streams on YouTube. Biden has never been walking his campaign trail in solitude, as a plethora of musicians, ranging from Death Cab for Cutie to Portugal. The Man have designated their favor for him since the beginning of the race. In recent news, his advertisement that licensed Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage” and featured the famous venue Bling Pig was removed because of the venue owner’s collection of death threats.

Sylvan Esso is an electronic pop duo from Durham, North Carolina who is coming hot off the heels of their new album release titled, Free Love. The band is comprised of married couple Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn, and you can check out their show for Team Joe Sings here.

Colin Melroy is best known as the frontman of indie folk band The Decembrists, of whom just pushed their big 20 year celebratory tour back to 2021. Melroy himself however has kept busy through his solo pursuits and is an accomplished name in indie folk solely. You can check out his upcoming livestreamed performance here.

Kurt Vile is a legendary singer songwriter and record produer. He is the former guitarist of The War on Drugs but has since made a bigger name for himself through his solo projects, always accompanied on stage with his backing band, The Violators. He just got collaborate with one of his heroes John Prine on the song, “How Lucky.” You can check out his upcoming performance in support of Biden here.

American husband and wife duo The War and Treaty are a breakout soul hit and continue to support and celebrate their newest full-length project, Hearts Town. You can find their approaching Team Joe Sings performance here.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister