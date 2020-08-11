 Questlove, Fantastic Negrito, Janelle Monae, John Legend and Other Artists React to Joe Biden's Pick of Kamala Harris as Running Mate in 2020 Presidential Election - mxdwn Music

August 11th, 2020 - 5:26 PM

Questlove, Fantastic Negrito, Janelle Monae, John Legend and Other Artists React to Joe Biden’s Pick of Kamala Harris as Running Mate in 2020 Presidential Election

California Senator Kamala Harris has been chosen as Democratic Nominee Joe Biden’s vice presidential running mate for the 2020 election. The music world has since responded with multiple reactions, as artists like Janelle Monae, Questlove, John Legend and P!nk give their thoughts regarding the first woman of color being placed on a major ticket.

Cher, Legend and P!nk reacted enthusiastically to the news. Legend congratulated Harris, stating he is looking forward to voting for the ticket. P!nk said the decision caused “real tears of joy,” while Cher stated she was “DANCING AROUND WITH JOY.”

Questlove of The Roots gave a more nuanced view of her candidacy, stating that it’s necessary to not “chill” after the election if Biden wins. “Alright. You got choices to make—-we can all learn from this—-most important lesson is unlike 2008 we won’t chill & breathe sigh of relief like ‘welp our job is done ‘ so…it’s that or this entire ship goes down in 2024. Recap the last 4 years & multiply by 10. Lessgo,” he explained.

Rachel Fannan and Fantastic Negrito echoed a similar sentiment, adding that while Harris wasn’t the ideal candidate, getting Trump out was more important. Fannan also stated that it was easier to keep Biden and Harris accountable as opposed to Trump.

Mannequin Pussy was a lot more critical of the decision, stating that “the people did not elect the DNC ticket. the status quo did.” One of the main issues surrounding Harris’ candidacy is her controversial criminal justice record as a prosecutor for California.

Toni Braxton congratulated Harris for “making history,” while Janelle Monae simply shared several exclamation points as the caption to her retweet regarding Harris’ candidacy.

