Questlove, Fantastic Negrito, Janelle Monae, John Legend and Other Artists React to Joe Biden’s Pick of Kamala Harris as Running Mate in 2020 Presidential Election

California Senator Kamala Harris has been chosen as Democratic Nominee Joe Biden’s vice presidential running mate for the 2020 election. The music world has since responded with multiple reactions, as artists like Janelle Monae, Questlove, John Legend and P!nk give their thoughts regarding the first woman of color being placed on a major ticket.

Cher, Legend and P!nk reacted enthusiastically to the news. Legend congratulated Harris, stating he is looking forward to voting for the ticket. P!nk said the decision caused “real tears of joy,” while Cher stated she was “DANCING AROUND WITH JOY.”

Very happy for our friend and Senator and future Vice-President, @KamalaHarris, and very much looking forward to voting for the Biden-Harris ticket to begin the difficult work of recovering from this nightmare presidency and building an even better future. — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 11, 2020

Real actual tears of joy over here in the Hart household https://t.co/FuwDcuWOte — P!nk (@Pink) August 11, 2020

THANK YOU GOD.WE ARE DANCING AROUND WITH JOY IN OUR ♥️’S‼️ THIS IS A GREAT DAY FOR AMERICA‼️

WE HAVE BRAINS,& BEAUTY

they have nothing — Cher (@cher) August 11, 2020

Questlove of The Roots gave a more nuanced view of her candidacy, stating that it’s necessary to not “chill” after the election if Biden wins. “Alright. You got choices to make—-we can all learn from this—-most important lesson is unlike 2008 we won’t chill & breathe sigh of relief like ‘welp our job is done ‘ so…it’s that or this entire ship goes down in 2024. Recap the last 4 years & multiply by 10. Lessgo,” he explained.

Alright. You got choices to make—-we can all learn from this—-most important lesson is unlike 2008 we won’t chill & breathe sigh of relief like “welp our job is done” so…it’s that or this entire ship goes down in 2024. Recap the last 4 years & multiply by 10. Lessgo. — The Mesopotamian Pangolin (@questlove) August 11, 2020

Rachel Fannan and Fantastic Negrito echoed a similar sentiment, adding that while Harris wasn’t the ideal candidate, getting Trump out was more important. Fannan also stated that it was easier to keep Biden and Harris accountable as opposed to Trump.

count me as one of the progressives who doesn’t think Biden/Harris is anywhere near ideal, I do believe we will have an easier time holding them accountable, whereas Trump an co have been full blown rogue racists actively trying to burn the house down from day one https://t.co/2MzlPVxU0M — Rachel Fannan (@RachelFannan) August 11, 2020

OK so the Democratic ticket isn’t for everyone But let’s get the fascist racist bigoted xenophobic instigator out of the White House — Fantastic Negrito (@MusicNegrito) August 11, 2020

Mannequin Pussy was a lot more critical of the decision, stating that “the people did not elect the DNC ticket. the status quo did.” One of the main issues surrounding Harris’ candidacy is her controversial criminal justice record as a prosecutor for California.

to be clear the people did not elect the DNC ticket. the status quo did. they pick terrible candidates because they don’t want us to vote. that’s how they keep their power. — MANNEQUIN PU$$Y (@mannequinpussy) August 11, 2020

Toni Braxton congratulated Harris for “making history,” while Janelle Monae simply shared several exclamation points as the caption to her retweet regarding Harris’ candidacy.

Congratulations to Kamala! Making history! pic.twitter.com/zaYPFLbL8B — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) August 11, 2020

