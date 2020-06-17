Fiona Apple and Blake Mills Confirmed as Guest Musicians on Bob Dylan’s First New Album in Eight Years

Home News Paige Willis June 17th, 2020 - 5:03 PM

There has been more information leaked about Bob Dylan’s upcoming album Rough And Rowdy Ways. This is will be his first new album with all original music in eight years. A fan account on Twitter posted an image which included names of the musicians that have been working on the album with Dylan.

The list includes Fiona Apple and Blake Mills as additional musicians, which the two are known for collaborating together. There have not been any specifications of Apple and Mill’s contributions to the album other than it being confirmed that they are additional musicians working on the album. Dylan’s representative confirmed the list that was posted, but did not specify anything outside of it’s accuracy including that Bob Dylan will be writing all of the songs.

In prior articles written here at mxdwn, Fiona Apple and Blake Mills have both been given a High Fidelity designation which is how mxdwn marks the best music of the year. The album is following his three singles “Murder Most Foul,” “I Contain Multitudes” and “False Profits,” which were released earlier this year. All of the singles that have been released in between his last cover album release and this expected album, will be included in the track list. Even though Dylan has not released an original album in eight years he has released a few cover albums to hold fans over.

