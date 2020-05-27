Rufus Wainwright, Joe Walsh, Sheryl Crow and More to Play Rock Out on a Night In Live Stream Benefit for Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden

Home News Aaron Grech May 27th, 2020 - 8:49 PM

A number of noteworthy performers including Rufus Wainwright, David Crosby, Jimmy Buffett, Sheryl Crow and Joe Walsh have announced that they will be performing at the Rock Out on a Night In virtual benefit concert. This concert will be a virtual benefit concert in support of US Democratic nominee Joe Biden and will take place tomorrow, May 28, at 8 p.m. ET. This event will be hosted by Whoopi Goldberg and Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois.

Wainwright, a prominent pop singer-songwriter, spoke about his decision to play at the benefit concert during a post on Instagram. The performer is a strong advocate for LGBT causes, and stated that he appreciated Joe Biden’s “embrace of the LGBTQ community.”

“I met Joe Biden years ago at the first LGBTQ reception since the Clinton administration hosted by Obama at the White House. It was an incredibly moving event.,” Wainwright wrote on the post. “I met a lesbian couple who were in tears. They said all their lives they have been protesting outside of the White House and now they were invited in. I was impressed with Joe Biden’s sincerity, energy, enthusiasm and embrace of the LGBTQ community.”

The artist released his most recent studio album Unfollow The Rules last month, which served as his first studio album in eight years. He released a music video for “Alone Time” last month as well.

Crow announced that she was retiring after recording her final album Threads last year. Crow is best known for a string of pop rock hits during the 1990s including “All I Wanna Do,” “Tomorrow Never Dies” and “My Favorite Mistake.”

Crosby and Walsh performed at a Kent State benefit concert earlier this year. Crosby is a prolific singer-songwriter who is also known for his role in the influential rock band The Byrds and the folk supergroup Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz