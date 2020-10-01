Elton John and 6Lack Join the Gorillaz in Latest Song Machine Release, “The Pink Phantom”

Home News Roy Lott October 1st, 2020 - 8:24 PM

Gorillaz has released the latest episode of their Song Machine series titled “The Pink Phantom.” The episode is also the same name as the song from the band, featuring a unique collaboration with Grammy-nominated rapper 6Lack and the one and only Elton John. The episode features the slow jam and sees frontman 2-D playing the song on the piano as well as Sir Elton in animated form. 6Lack appears non-animated but has an occasional glitch throughout. Check out the visual below.

In a press release, John spoke about the collaboration. I was in the studio in London and he was at the other end in Devon, but even remotely it was such an engaging and creative process. I’ve always loved Damon because he encompasses so many different sorts of music.” He continued to say “I’ve always been a Gorillaz fan anyway, so when he asked me to do a Gorillaz track – it was a no brainer. I’m so very, very happy that that’s come about.”

“The Pink Phantom” is the seventh episode of the Song Machine series, following its sixth called “Strange Timez,” featuring Robert Smith of The Cure. Its predecessors are “Pac-Man” featuring Schoolboy Q,” “Friday 13 featuring rapper Octavian, “Aries” featuring Peter Hook and Georgia, “Désolé” featuring Fatoumata Diawara and “Momentary Bliss” featuring slowthai and Slaves. The full collection of Song Machine: Season One will be released on October 23rd.

Shortly after its release, the band will perform via a global livestream. Song Machine Live is set to take place on December 12 and 13. The special performances will take place in London and will also be the band’s first in two years. “Song Machine is a whole new way of doing what we do. Gorillaz breaking the mold ‘cos the mold got old. World is moving faster than a supercharged particle, so we’ve gotta stay ready to drop,” said the band’s drummer Russel in a recent press release.